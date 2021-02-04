Tokyo: Nikkei opens slightly lower on Thursday

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened marginally lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares finished little changed, but with sound corporate earnings reports supporting individual shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 per cent or 79.32 points at 28,567.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.15 per cent or 2.81 points to 1,873.90.

AFP