Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1 per cent on Thursday, helped by a sharp rebound on Wall Street after former US Vice-President Joe Biden's strong Democratic primary performance.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1 per cent on Thursday, helped by a sharp rebound on Wall Street after former US Vice-President Joe Biden's strong Democratic primary performance.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.09 per cent, or 229.06 points, to 21,329.12, while the broader Topix index was up 0.88 per cent, or 13.21 points, at 1,515.71.

AFP