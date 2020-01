The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 per cent, or 42.25 points, to close at 24,083.51 while the broader Topix index was up 0.50 per cent, or 8.72 points, at 1,744.16.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained for a third consecutive session on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and a weak yen against the dollar.

AFP