You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares at 3.5 month high as US data boosts recovery hopes

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:01 PM

file7arpz9qhyp512yke9dle.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Japanese stocks climbed to a fresh 3.5 month high on Monday after a surprise increase in US employment gave investors further confidence of a swift global economic recovery from a coronavirus-triggered slump.

The benchmark Nikkei average advanced 1.4 per cent to 23,178.10 points, its highest closing level since Feb 21.

All three major indices on the Wall Street gained more than 2 per cent on Friday, after the May employment report showed the US economy unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs last month, providing evidence that it was headed for a quicker-than-anticipated recovery.

Reflecting continued confidence in the revival of the global economy, the safe-haven yen weakened further, with the dollar/yen hitting a 2.5 month high of 109.85 yen late on Friday.

As a weaker yen boosts Japanese manufacturers' profits made abroad when repatriated, shares of export-oriented carmakers were in demand, with Nissan and Mazda jumping 7.8 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

Longer-term US Treasury yields surged on Friday, providing a tailwind for Tokyo-listed financial stocks. Dai-ichi Life Holdings climbed 6.5 per cent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 4.5 per cent.

Elsewhere, oil-related companies were higher as oil prices advanced after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.

Japan's top oil and gas exploration companies Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration gained 5.1 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, while oil wholesalers JXTG Holdings and Idemitsu Kosan Showa Shell surged 2.7 per cent and 3.0 per cent, respectively.

The broader Topix rose 1.1 per cent to 1,630.72, its highest closing since Feb 21, with all but three of the 33 sector sub-indices on the Tokyo exchange finishing higher.

The market, however, did not react to Japan's revised GDP (gross domestic product) data that showed a slightly stronger-than-expected capital expenditure. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

Jun 8, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

Britain starts mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals

[LONDON] Most people arriving in Britain from Monday will have to self-isolate for two weeks under a new coronavirus...

Jun 8, 2020 03:05 PM
Technology

South Korea court to rule on arrest warrant for Samsung heir

[SEOUL] The heir to South Korea's Samsung empire appeared in court Monday as judges deliberate on whether to detain...

Jun 8, 2020 03:05 PM
Garage

Didi Chuxing CEO says ride-sharing orders recover to pre-pandemic levels

[BEIJING] Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing company which counts SoftBank as a backer, saw its ride-sharing...

Jun 8, 2020 02:58 PM
Technology

Philippines probes proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest

[MANILA] The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.