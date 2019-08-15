You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close down after Wall Street rout

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 2:57 PM

file76o5f2anio3yf1einp3.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index was down sharply on Thursday after Wall Street shares nosedived on fears for the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.21 per cent, or 249.48 points, to close at 20,405.65, while the broader Topix index lost 1.04 per cent, or 15.65 points, to 1,483.85.

"Today's fall could not be avoided following such a huge drop in US shares," said Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi.

"The outlook for the global market is quite uncertain now," Mr Kinouchi said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US stocks plummeted on Wednesday amid worsening economic fears after US Treasury yields briefly inverted, flashing a warning sign for a coming recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a loss of about 800 points - its worst day of 2019.

"Worries over the US economic recession grew, while negative economic data for China and Germany also prompted investors to downgrade their views on the global economy," Mizuho Securities said.

The dollar fetched 105.91 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 105.78 yen in New York.

Tokyo shares were down across the board, with Toyota down 0.84 per cent at 6,795 yen, Nissan down 1.11 per cent at 655.1 yen, and Sony off 1.30 per cent at 5,838 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

Piermont Grand.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares dive nearly 2% at Thursday's open on recession fears

Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Yangzijiang shares down 14%, at 2.5-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly