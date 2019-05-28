Tokyo: Shares close higher on dovish Trump

Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors expressed relief over this weekend's EU elections and US President Donald Trump's softer approach on trade in his meeting with Japan's prime minister.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors expressed relief over this weekend's EU elections and US President Donald Trump's softer approach on trade in his meeting with Japan's prime minister.

The key Nikkei 225 index rose 0.37 per cent, or 77.56 points, to 21,260.14, while the broader Topix index added 0.26 per cent, or 3.99 points, at 1,550.99.

Players searched for fresh incentives with the US and UK markets closed for holidays on Monday.

But other European shares finished higher overnight with centrists keeping control of the European parliament in the elections, leading to the Tokyo market's solid open.

