Tokyo: Shares close higher on hope for new government

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher on Wednesday on expectations for the government formed by newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who succeeded Shinzo Abe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.09 per cent or 20.64 points to end at 23,475.53 while the broader Topix index advanced 0.21 per cent or 3.51 points to 1,644.35.

AFP