[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday following a three-day weekend, as concerns over a strong yen erased buying sentiment backed by fresh records on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.69 per cent, or 150.65 points, to 21,535.25, while the broader Topix index fell 0.48 percent, or 7.57 points, to 1,568.74.

AFP