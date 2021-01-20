Tokyo: Shares close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Wednesday as profit-taking wiped out earlier gains, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 per cent or 110.20 points to 28,523.26, while the broader Topix index declined 0.34 per cent or 6.26 points at 1,849.58.

AFP