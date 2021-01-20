You are here

Tokyo: Shares close lower on profit-taking

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 2:35 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Wednesday as profit-taking wiped out earlier gains, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 per cent or 110.20 points to 28,523.26, while the broader Topix index declined 0.34 per cent or 6.26 points at 1,849.58.

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 02:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

[HONG KONG] Seven former and current bank employees have been arrested in Hong Kong as part of a major operation...

Jan 20, 2021 02:21 PM
Transport

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

[SINGAPORE] Hong Kong no longer has the busiest airport for international traffic in Asia after the coronavirus...

Jan 20, 2021 02:13 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

[SINGAPORE] HSBC Holdings and Malayan Banking's insurance venture are among shortlisted bidders for AXA's business...

Jan 20, 2021 02:08 PM
Technology

Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first live appearance in three months in online meet

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met 100 rural teachers in China via a live video meeting on Wednesday...

Jan 20, 2021 01:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office

[BOSTON] US hedge fund Elliott Management, known for its activist bent, is closing its 20-strong office in Hong Kong...

