[TOKYO] Tokyo shares gained more than 1 per cent Thursday following overnight rallies on Wall Street, as the US Federal Reserve voiced a cautious stance about future rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.06 per cent, or 216.95 points, to close at 20,773.49 while the broader Topix index was up 1.08 per cent, or 16.73 points, at 1,567.49.

AFP