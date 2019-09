[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended higher Friday thanks to the yen's stability after the Bank of Japan hinted at possible further easing, though the US-China trade row continued to worry investors.

The headline Nikkei 225 index added 0.16 per cent to 34.64 points to 22,079.09, while the broader Topix index rose 0.04 per cent or 0.57 points to 1,616.23.

AFP