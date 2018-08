[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended flat on Thursday, trimming earlier gains as investors locked in profits ahead of new data on US economic indicators.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.09 per cent, or 21.28 points, at 22,869.50, while the broader Topix index was down 0.03 per cent, or 0.46 points, at 1,739.14.

AFP