[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher on Thursday for an eight-day winning streak, as players cheered Japan's new Cabinet as well as receding worries about the US-China trade spat.

The headline Nikkei 225 index added 0.75 per cent or 161.85 points to close at 21,759.61, while the broader Topix index rose 0.72 per cent or 11.44 points to 1,595.10.

AFP