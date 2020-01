Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses and ended higher Wednesday thanks to bargain hunting, with relative calm despite growing concerns about the spread of a new SARS-like virus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.70 per cent or 166.79 points to 24,031.35 while the broader Topix index rose 0.53 per cent or 9.16 points at 1,744.13.

AFP