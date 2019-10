Tokyo shares ended higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates, prompting US shares to rise overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.37 per cent or 83.92 points to 22,927.04, while the broader Topix index rose 0.07 per cent or 1.11 points to 1,667.01.

