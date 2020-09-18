You are here

Tokyo: Shares end higher on hopes for new government

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 2:15 PM

Tokyo shares ended higher Friday as investors stayed optimistic about the new government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office this week.
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended higher Friday as investors stayed optimistic about the new government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.18 per cent or 40.93 points to close at 23,360.30, while the broader Topix index finished 0.49 per cent or 8.02 points higher at 1,646.42.

