[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Wednesday, extending rallies on Wall Street following upbeat comments from the US and China on trade ahead of the G-20 summit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.72 per cent, or 361.16 points, to 21,333.87, while the broader Topix index was up 1.74 per cent, or 26.60 points, at 1,555.27.

AFP