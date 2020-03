Tokyo shares recovered early losses and closed in positive territory on Tuesday as investors bought on dips in see-saw trade following a global rout on fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 index, which temporarily fell more than 3 per cent in morning trade, closed up 0.06 per cent, or 9.49 points, at 17,011.53.

The broader Topix index jumped 2.60 per cent, or 32.12 points, to 1,268.46 yen.

AFP