The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.49 per cent or 115.23 points to 23,293.91

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended lower Friday, taking their cue from weaker markets across Asia, as investors fretted that Hong Kong tensions would feed into wider US-China trade relations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.49 per cent or 115.23 points to 23,293.91, while the broader Topix index fell 0.51 per cent or 8.70 points to 1,699.36.

AFP