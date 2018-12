[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks dropped sharply Thursday on renewed worries about tense US-China ties following the arrest of a top Huawei executive in Canada after an American request.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.91 per cent or 417.71 points at 21,501.62, while the broader Topix index fell 1.82 per cent or 29.89 points at 1,610.60.

AFP