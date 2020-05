Tokyo shares opened nearly flat Friday after falls on Wall Street, with investors eyeing the opening of China's National People's Congress.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened nearly flat Friday after falls on Wall Street, with investors eyeing the opening of China's National People's Congress.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.06 per cent or 11.99 points to 20,564.30, while the broader Topix index added 0.02 per cent or 0.37 point to 1,491.58.

AFP