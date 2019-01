Tokyo shares opened flat on Wednesday as traders awaited the resumption of US-China trade talks.

The Nikkei 225 index, which briefly went into positive territory at the open, lost 0.13 per cent, or 26.89 points, to 20,637.75 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.03 per cent, or 0.43 points, at 1,557.52.

AFP