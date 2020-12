Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by recent global rallies on sustained hopes for fresh US stimulus and coronavirus vaccines.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by recent global rallies on sustained hopes for fresh US stimulus and coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.26 per cent or 70.05 points to 26,821.29 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.27 per cent or 4.75 points at 1,780.69.

AFP