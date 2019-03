[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Thursday as investors attempted to recover losses from the previous day, after seeing overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.84 per cent, or 178.79 points, to 21,469.03 in early trade while the broader Topix index rose 0.70 per cent, or 11.22 points, at 1,603.29.

AFP