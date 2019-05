[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.32 per cent, or 68.52 points, to 21,470.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.11 per cent, or 1.71 points, at 1,552.42.

AFP