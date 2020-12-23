Tokyo: Shares open higher despite virus, Brexit worries

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened higher on Wednesday despite US stocks trading mostly lower as investors fretted over a new coronavirus strain, worrying US data and uncertainty over Brexit talks.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.44 per cent, or 115.37 points, to 26,551.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 per cent, or 7.34 points, at 1,768.46.

AFP