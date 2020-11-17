You are here
Tokyo: Shares open higher on hopes for new vaccine
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following overnight global rallies fuelled by the announcement of a second promising vaccine candidate against the coronavirus as major cities face new waves of infections.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.42 per cent, or 108.93 points, to 26,015.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.22 per cent, or 3.89 points, to 1,735.70.
AFP
