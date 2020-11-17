Tokyo: Shares open higher on hopes for new vaccine

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following overnight global rallies fuelled by the announcement of a second promising vaccine candidate against the coronavirus as major cities face new waves of infections.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following overnight global rallies fuelled by the announcement of a second promising vaccine candidate against the coronavirus as major cities face new waves of infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.42 per cent, or 108.93 points, to 26,015.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.22 per cent, or 3.89 points, to 1,735.70.

AFP