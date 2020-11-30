You are here

Tokyo: Shares open higher on Monday

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 8:25 AM

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, maintaining the momentum after global rallies fuelled by robust risk appetite among foreign investors, and optimism over the swift development of coronavirus vaccines.
The Nikkei 225 added 125.84 points or 0.47 per cent to 26,770.55 in early trade while the broader Topix index edged up 0.01 per cent or 0.12 points to 1,786.64.

