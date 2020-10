Tokyo shares opened higher on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a US stimulus package lifted Wall Street overnight.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a US stimulus package lifted Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.27 per cent or 63.84 points in early trade at 23,630.88, while the broader Topix index rose 0.53 per cent or 8.68 points to 1,634.42.

AFP