[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower Thursday, following drops on Wall Street as US-China trade and tech disputes continued to intensify.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.47 per cent, or 100.50 points, to 21,182.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.39 per cent, or 6.09 points, to 1,540.12.

AFP