Tokyo: Shares open lower ahead of state of emergency

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the Japanese government prepared to issue a fresh state of emergency to fight the coronavirus, with players eyeing US runoff elections in Georgia.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.13 per cent, or 35.46 points, to 27,123.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.03 per cent, or 0.56 points to 1,790.66.

AFP