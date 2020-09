Tokyo shares started the trading week in negative territory on Monday, as investors digested falls on Wall Street and searched for new cues.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.32 per cent, or 74.28 points, to 23,131.15 in early trade. The broader Topix index lost 0.27 per cent or 4.39 points to 1,612.21.

