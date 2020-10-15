You are here
Tokyo: Shares open lower on uncertain US stimulus talks
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday as lingering US political uncertainty over a fresh stimulus package weighed on markets.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.35 per cent or 83.41 points to 23,53.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.22 per cent or 3.68 points at 1,640.22.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes