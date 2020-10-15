Tokyo: Shares open lower on uncertain US stimulus talks

Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday as lingering US political uncertainty over a fresh stimulus package weighed on markets.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday as lingering US political uncertainty over a fresh stimulus package weighed on markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.35 per cent or 83.41 points to 23,53.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.22 per cent or 3.68 points at 1,640.22.

