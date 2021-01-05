You are here
Tokyo: Shares open lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after falls on Wall Street on continued jitters over the spread of the pandemic and ahead of key US Senate runoff elections.
The bellwether Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.34 per cent, or 92.73 points, to 27,165.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.26 per cent, or 0.26 per cent to 1,789.91.
AFP
