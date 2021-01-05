You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 8:15 AM

rk_nikkei_050121.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after falls on Wall Street on continued jitters over the spread of the pandemic and ahead of key US Senate runoff elections.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after falls on Wall Street on continued jitters over the spread of the pandemic and ahead of key US Senate runoff elections.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.34 per cent, or 92.73 points, to 27,165.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.26 per cent, or 0.26 per cent to 1,789.91.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 08:26 AM
Transport

Major US airlines back 'global' Covid-19 testing requirements

[WASHINGTON] A group representing major US airlines on Monday backed a proposal by public health officials to...

Jan 5, 2021 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Biden promises 'new day', Trump heads to Georgia on eve of pivotal Senate runoffs

[ATLANTA] President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgia voters on Monday to send two Democrats to Washington in Tuesday...

Jan 5, 2021 07:18 AM
Technology

5G airwave bids surge past US$76b to set auction record

[WASHINGTON] Bidding in a 5G airwaves auction in the US surged past US$76.5 billion, fueled by a frenzied demand for...

Jan 5, 2021 07:12 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler to invest US$250m in India unit to launch new SUVs

[NEW DELHI] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Tuesday it will invest US$250 million to grow its presence in...

Jan 5, 2021 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Mester says monetary policy will remain accommodative for 'quite some time'

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth could surge later this year if most Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore-Johor RTS Link project progressing well, says Ong Ye Kung

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for