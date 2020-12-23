You are here

Tokyo: Shares rebound on bargain hunting despite US, virus concerns

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 2:15 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rebounded to end higher Wednesday on bargain hunting even as investors fretted over a new coronavirus strain, worrying US data and uncertainty over Brexit talks.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rebounded to end higher Wednesday on bargain hunting even as investors fretted over a new coronavirus strain, worrying US data and uncertainty over Brexit talks.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 per cent or 88.40 points to 26,524.79, while the broader Topix index added 0.23 per cent or 4.09 points to close at 1,765.21.

