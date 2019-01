[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, following rallies on Wall Street as investor sentiment improved, while traders also remained cautious ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.97 per cent or 195.90 points to end at 20,359.70, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 per cent or 7.72 points at 1,529.73.

AFP