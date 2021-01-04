You are here
Tokyo: Shares see strong start to 2021
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks began the new year on a strong footing on Monday, keeping up momentum seen in recent weeks with investors betting on the global economy regaining a sense of normalcy.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.53 per cent or 145.45 points to 27,589.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.15 per cent, or 2.68 points, at 1,807.36.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes