Tokyo: Shares settle higher on US-China trade deal optimism

[TOKYO] Japanese shares rose to four-week closing highs on Tuesday as markets resumed trading after a long weekend, with signs of goodwill between Beijing and Washington supporting risk assets ahead of the expected signing of a Phase 1 US-China trade deal.

The Nikkei share average advanced 0.7 per cent to 24,025.17, its highest close since Dec 17, while the broader Topix added 0.3 per cent to 1,740.53, also its four-week high.

