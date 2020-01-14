You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares settle higher on US-China trade deal optimism

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 3:52 PM

doc78ua89d80j9t6g8i72d_doc78rylbv7ufk55didacn.jpg
The Nikkei share average advanced 0.7 per cent to 24,025.17, its highest close since Dec 17, while the broader Topix added 0.3 per cent to 1,740.53, also its four-week high.
AP

[TOKYO] Japanese shares rose to four-week closing highs on Tuesday as markets resumed trading after a long weekend, with signs of goodwill between Beijing and Washington supporting risk assets ahead of the expected signing of a Phase 1 US-China trade deal.

The Nikkei share average advanced 0.7 per cent to 24,025.17, its highest close since Dec 17, while the broader Topix added 0.3 per cent to 1,740.53, also its four-week high.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 03:58 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit record high on trade deal optimism; NZ up

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, with miners and energy stocks lifting the benchmark,...

Jan 14, 2020 03:28 PM
Technology

Grindr and OkCupid spread personal details, study says

[NEW YORK] Popular dating services like Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder are spreading user information like dating...

Jan 14, 2020 03:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Brookfield was already a hydro giant, now It’s going after solar

[NEW YORK] In 2017, Brookfield Asset Management Inc had just a half-megawatt of solar power. By the end of this year...

Jan 14, 2020 01:37 PM
Banking & Finance

UK-linked Enigma consortium applies for Singapore digibank licence

A CONSORTIUM led by Singapore-headquartered Enigma Group has applied for a digital full bank licence in the Republic...

Jan 14, 2020 01:29 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.38% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 12...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly