[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday as a stronger yen and falls on Wall Street and across the Asia region weighed on the market after three days of holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei-225 index lost 1.11 per cent to 229.38 points to 20,455.44 yen, while the broader Topix index fell 1.15 per cent or 17.27 points to 1,486.57.

AFP