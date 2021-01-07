You are here

Tokyo: Shares surge at open despite rioters at US Capitol

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 8:18 AM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday as US shares surged despite rioters storming the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the result of the presidential election.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday as US shares surged despite rioters storming the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the result of the presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 index added 1.05 per cent, or 284.52 points, to 27,340.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.22 per cent, or 21.92 points, to 1,818.10.

