You are here
Tokyo: Shares surge at open despite rioters at US Capitol
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday as US shares surged despite rioters storming the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the result of the presidential election.
The Nikkei 225 index added 1.05 per cent, or 284.52 points, to 27,340.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.22 per cent, or 21.92 points, to 1,818.10.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes