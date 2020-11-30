You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO to resign over Oct system failure: Nikkei

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 1:59 PM

rk_ KoichiroMiyahara_301120.jpg
Tokyo Stock Exchange president and chief executive officer (CEO) Koichiro Miyahara has decided to resign over a system failure that caused an unprecedented all-day suspension on the bourse last month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo Stock Exchange president and chief executive officer (CEO) Koichiro Miyahara has decided to resign over a system failure that caused an unprecedented all-day suspension on the bourse last month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The outage on Oct 1 cast a shadow on the exchange's credibility as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga prioritised digitalisation and dented Tokyo's hopes of boosting the country's standing as a global financial centre.

Akira Kiyota, CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will stay on and also serve as president of the Tokyo bourse, the Nikkei said.

JPX declined to comment. Mr Kiyota is due to hold a news conference at 3.30pm following a briefing by the Financial Services Agency, which is widely expected to issue a business improvement order after the system failure.

Financial regulators last month conducted an on-site inspection on the exchange to investigate the causes behind the outage.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The all-day trading halt was the worst-ever outage since the world's third-largest equity market switched to all-electronic trading in 1999. The exchange previously said the glitch was the result of a hardware problem at the bourse's "Arrowhead" trading system and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up.

The exchange had also said a newly formed committee would draw up fresh guidelines by next March on how to restart trading following a system failure.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 02:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

YIELD-HUNGRY investors can look to a "recovery basket" and a "resilient basket" when investing in Singapore-listed...

Nov 30, 2020 01:55 PM
Consumer

China retailer Suning.com mulls e-commerce business stake sale

[NEW YORK] Suning.com Co, one of the largest retailers in China, is considering selling a stake in its e-commerce...

Nov 30, 2020 01:45 PM
Consumer

Universal Studios to open 60b yen Nintendo park in February

[TOKYO] Universal Studios Japan plans to open its US$580 million Nintendo attraction on Feb 4, finally debuting a...

Nov 30, 2020 01:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Quant-fuelled Bitcoin drop may have further to go: JPMorgan

[SINGAPORE] Bitcoin's recent tumble cleared some speculative "froth" but further declines remain possible, according...

Nov 30, 2020 01:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Eerie calm in Treasuries at the mercy of jobs and virus data

[NEW YORK] An eerie calm has enveloped the Treasury market, and although the worsening pandemic and updates on the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1%

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Medtecs strategises to be more than a one-hit pandemic wonder

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for