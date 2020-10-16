You are here

Tokyo Stock Exchange to submit report on trade outage to regulator: Nikkei

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 10:39 AM

af_japan-stock-exchange_161020.jpg
The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and its parent Japan Exchange Group will submit a report to their regulator on Friday on a trading outage that paralysed the world's third-largest bourse earlier this month, the Nikkei business daily reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

A system failure halted trading at the TSE all day on Oct 1, the worst outage since the start of electronic broking in 1999, following a hardware problem and subsequent failure to switch to a back-up.

To prevent future trading halts, the TSE says it will come up with procedures to resume trading following system trouble and set up a consultation body with brokerages to discuss necessary measures, the Nikkei reported.

REUTERS

