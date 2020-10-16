You are here
Tokyo Stock Exchange to submit report on trade outage to regulator: Nikkei
[TOKYO] The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and its parent Japan Exchange Group will submit a report to their regulator on Friday on a trading outage that paralysed the world's third-largest bourse earlier this month, the Nikkei business daily reported.
A system failure halted trading at the TSE all day on Oct 1, the worst outage since the start of electronic broking in 1999, following a hardware problem and subsequent failure to switch to a back-up.
To prevent future trading halts, the TSE says it will come up with procedures to resume trading following system trouble and set up a consultation body with brokerages to discuss necessary measures, the Nikkei reported.
REUTERS
