[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday thanks to optimism over US-China trade talks, with investors eyeing the US Federal Reserve's meeting later this week.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.62 per cent, or 133.65 points, to 21,584.50, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.69 per cent, or 11.05 points, to 1,613.68.

