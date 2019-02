[TOKYO] Tokyo's Nikkei index closed at a two-month high on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street as fears about a US-China trade war and another US government shutdown eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.34 per cent, or 280.27 points, to 21,144.48, marking the highest close since Dec 17. The broader Topix index was up 1.06 per cent, or 16.73 points, at 1,589.33.

AFP