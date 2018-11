[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Thursday, dragged down by the banking sector after a drop in US bank shares on regulation concerns, as worries lingered about Brexit and oil prices.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.20 per cent or 42.86 points to close at 21,803.62, while the broader Topix index was down 0.14 per cent or 2.29 points at 1,638.97.

AFP