[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US central bank policy meeting while the Japanese mobile unit of SoftBank Group flopped on its debut.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.60 per cent, or 127.53 points, to end at 20,987.92, while the broader Topix index was down 0.41 per cent, or 6.36 points, at 1,556.15.

AFP