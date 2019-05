[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, extending losses on global markets as the US-China trade war escalated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.59 per cent, or 124.05 points, to close at 21,067.23, while the broader Topix index was down 0.40 per cent, or 6.16 points, at 1,534.98.

AFP