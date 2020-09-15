You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close down on profit-taking

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 2:26 PM

af_nikkei_150920.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after three days of rallies and digested the implications of a new government to be formed later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 per cent or 104.41 points to 23,454.89 while the broader Topix index lost 0.62 per cent or 10.26 points to 1,640.84.

AFP

