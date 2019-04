[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday as a weak yen offset selling pressure from investors locking in profits after recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 11.74 points, to 21,724.95 but the broader Topix index was down 0.11 per cent, or 1.72 points, at 1,620.05.

AFP