You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close flat as Sony soars on fund stake report

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 3:49 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed flat Tuesday ahead of key events including an European Union (EU) summit, while Sony surged more than 9 per cent on a report that a US hedge fund plans to bump up its investment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.19 per cent, or 40.94 points, to 21,802.59, but the broader Topix index eased 0.09 per cent, or 1.38 points, to 1,618.76.

"Trade is seen lacking a sense of direction and investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the IMF growth forecast this evening and the EU summit and the ECB meeting" on Wednesday, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Investors are shifting their focus to earnings as major Japanese firms are set to start releasing their full-year results later this month, brokers said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Investors want to check the impact of China-related factors on earnings of Japanese firms" following the US-China trade war, Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management, told AFP.

The dollar fetched 111.35 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 111.49 yen in New York on Monday.

Sony jumped 9.26 per cent to 5,250 yen following a report that hedge fund Third Point is raising funds to build up its stake in the Japanese electronics company.

The article said the group led by activist investor Daniel Loeb was aiming to raise between US$500 million and US$1 billion to increase its holding in Sony and push for changes.

Third Point has a reputation for aggressively pushing reforms at key firms and has targeted Sony before, unsuccessfully pushing it to spin off its entertainment division.

The current size of Third Point's stake in Sony is not clear, and there was no immediate confirmation of the report from either side.

Energy firms were higher, reflecting rallies in crude prices, with oil developer and refiner JXTG gaining 2.94 per cent to 555.1 yen and its rival Inpex up 1.02 per cent at 1,080 yen.

Nintendo jumped 1.93 per cent to 33,240 yen but market heavyweight SoftBank Group lost 0.41 per cent to 10,830 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

lwx_condo_090419_49.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

March resales of private non-landed homes highest since July 2018 cooling measures: SRX

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB prices US$600m 3.75% notes due 2029

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening